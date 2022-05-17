HUNTLEIGH, Mo. – With a population of 361 residents, Huntleigh is one of the least-populated municipalities in St. Louis County. But it’s the wealthiest suburb in all of Missouri.

Tucked between Ladue, Frontenac, Kirkwood, and Warson Woods, you could drive past Huntleigh along S. Lindbergh Boulevard and not realize it. Despite a total land area of less than a square mile, sprawling landscapes are a way of life in Huntleigh.

A magnificent 12,358 square-foot mansion has recently come on the market. Situated on 4.2 acres, 5 Huntleigh Woods offers a large, covered veranda for outdoor entertaining, as well as a swimming pool and tennis court.

The $5.195 million home was built in 1995 and includes a full bar, game room, billiards and card room, wine cellar, and fitness space. There are also attached pool quarters and a 4-car garage.

The entry foyer features four custom Fortuny chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room. The main level includes two studies or den areas, the dining room, and the primary suite with dual dressing rooms. The kitchen showcases granite countertops and ornate backsplashes.

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

5 Huntleigh Woods. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty)

All told, this mansion contains 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Huntleigh is in the Ladue School District. The Litzsinger School and St. Joseph’s Academy are located just beyond the city limits.

See the full listing here.