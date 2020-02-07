Long-time criminal arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas

Ar. — A man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested.
The US marshals took Bradley Keith, 39, into custody this morning.
Keith has had burglary and drug warrants in several Southwest Missouri counties for a long time. Kidnapping charges for Keith in Ozarks First’s past reporting in 2006.
This man was also a suspect of a high-speed pursuit through Greene and Christian counties last month.
Multiple agencies helped track down Keith to a hotel parking lot near Little Rock, Arkansas today and is now in the Lonoke County Jail.