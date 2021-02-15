LIVE UPDATES: Leaders urge energy conservation following round of rolling blackouts

KANSAS CITY METRO — Power companies that oversee electricity use in the metro announced rolling, temporary blackouts as a way to conserve energy during record cold temperatures.

Evergy and Independence Power & Light both announced they would begin to shut off sections of power on Monday afternoon. Later on Monday afternoon, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities announced the same.

Evergy stated that its blackouts began at 12:15 p.m., each one lasting 30-60 minutes.

Evergy says its first round of rolling blackouts concluded with power now restored to 60,000 customers.

Due to regional power supply shortages, approximately 60,000 Evergy customers lost power for approximately 30 minutes this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zh7cuvZ5MR — Evergy (@evergypower) February 15, 2021

Evergy says more rolling blackouts may occur over the next few days if needed.

Independence P&L said its blackouts would affect about 2,000 people at a time and last 20-30 minutes. FOX4’s Tia Johnson has been following developments with both, and said Independence’s initial round concluded by 2:45 p.m.

BPU says its blackouts will last for 40 minutes. If you’re a BPU customer and the outage lasts longer than 40 minutes, you can report it at www.bpu.com or call (913) 573-9522.

The companies are acting in accordance with a request from Southwest Power Pool Inc. The organization oversees power distribution across 14 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

Southwest Power Pool Map

Evergy asks customers to continue to conserve energy to help reduce stress on the power grid, potentially reducing the ongoing need for emergency reductions.

Our Evergy employees are working around the clock to manage our power plants and power lines. But even with reliable operations, the extreme cold is driving high demand for electricity and straining natural gas supplies, requiring all the utilities in the region to ask for customers’ help in conserving energy until the temperatures warm up later this week,” Kevin Bryant, Evergy’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

Conserve energy by:

Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.

Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

When possible, delay non-essential uses of energy washing drying clothes, washing dishes and bathing to non-peak hours, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Use low-temperature cooking methods and avoid opening the oven door if it’s on.

