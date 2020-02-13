Update: Missing pregnant woman found safe

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Little Rock police say Crystal Blanchard has been found and is safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Little Rock police need your help finding a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.

Crystal Blanchard, 29, was last known to be on the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday (2/12/2020).

Blanchard has straight brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white dress, a black jacket, and brown boots.

If you see Blanchard or know where she may be, call Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now