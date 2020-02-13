Update: Missing pregnant woman found safe

UPDATE: Little Rock police say Crystal Blanchard has been found and is safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Little Rock police need your help finding a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.

Crystal Blanchard, 29, was last known to be on the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday (2/12/2020).

Blanchard has straight brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white dress, a black jacket, and brown boots.

If you see Blanchard or know where she may be, call Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829.