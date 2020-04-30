List of guidelines for Arkansas gyms and fitness centers

Ark. — According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Gyms and fitness centers will be open to the public on May 4, but there will be guidelines.

In order to be open, the gyms and fitness centers will have to:

Make those in the building wear face masks when not exercising.

Do daily temperature checks for employees and customers.

implement social distancing of at least 12 feet while exercising.

“I am pleased that Arkansans will be able to resume physical activity at their local gyms,” Governor Hutchinson said. “There are still limitations on the use of these facilities, but if carefully observed, I am confident we will be able to return to our normal exercise routines soon. I look forward to resuming my weekly game of pick-up basketball once all restrictions lift, but until then, it’s important that managers, employees, and patrons carefully follow the guidelines as they resume operations.”

To see the full list of guidelines for re-opening gyms, click here.