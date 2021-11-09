Leslie Rutledge drops bid for governor, enters race for lieutenant governor

FILE – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge raised $190,970 over the past three months in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 as she continued trailing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in fundraising for the state’s top office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, ending her gubernatorial bid.

“Today, I am announcing my campaign for lieutenant governor of Arkansas,” Rutledge said. “Over the last seven years as the Attorney General, I have successfully fought Obama and Biden’s overreach, made Arkansas the most pro-life state, defended our Second Amendment rights, kept critical race theory out of our schools, and kept biological boys out of girls’ sports.”

Rutledge said that current GOP governor candidate Sarah Sanders has been her friend for many years. She said she will work with Sanders to make “transformational changes” in Arkansas.

“I want to thank @LeslieRutledge for her leadership,” Sanders said in a Tweet Tuesday. “I look forward to uniting Arkansans behind my vision to grow our economy and create high-paying jobs, increase access to quality education, and deliver bold, conservative reforms that take our state to the top.”

I want to thank @LeslieRutledge for her leadership. I look forward to uniting Arkansans behind my vision to grow our economy and create high-paying jobs, increase access to quality education, and deliver bold, conservative reforms that take our state to the top. https://t.co/ganDW1I6Cc — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.