Lawsuit filed in Missouri over the arrest of a mother and son caught on video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County prosecutor is investigating the arrest that was all caught on video of a mother and son at a Missouri Sam’s Club.

It all started when Derek Gray went to the store to pick up a big-screen television he had purchased earlier in the day.

As he left the store, he was followed out to the car by a police officer who suspected him of trying to steal the TV.

According to the lawsuit, he and his mother, 68-year-old Marvia Gray, decided to ask the store for a refund.

Video shows them back in the store and the situation escalating quickly. police say Derek Gray assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

Marvia Gray was ultimately given a summons to appear in court for interfering with a police officer.

The Grays say four police officers “violently and physically seized them, throwing them to the floor, beating them, handcuffing them, then arresting them.”

Marvia Gray says she was severely injured and her son had three teeth broken, and needed stitches and staples for his wounds.

She has filed a lawsuit against the city of Des Peres and the four police officers involved.

City officials said they could not comment on pending litigation.