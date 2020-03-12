Lawsuit: Ex-Missouri superintendent was a sexual predator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a former superintendent at a suburban Kansas City school district of being a sexual predator who used his position to identify vulnerable students while other administrators turned a blind eye.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student alleges that former Lone Jack School District Superintendent Matthew Tarwater used emotionally and psychologically abusive behaviors starting when the student was 16.

The suit says they had sex when the former student was 21 but that it wasn’t consensual because of “years of predatory sexual grooming.” No criminal charges have been filed against Tarwater.

He declined to discuss the allegations with The Kansas City Star editorial board.