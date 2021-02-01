Lawmakers: Missouri needs help getting COVID-19 vaccine to rural, underserved areas

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are asking the federal government for help when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines distributed in rural areas.

A letter to the Department of Homeland Security signed by all but two members of the state’s delegation to the House and Senate says in part:

According to recent reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Missouri’s vaccination rates fall below the average inoculation rates for other states of comparable size and population. While Missouri has administered nearly half of the doses that have been distributed to the state – a statistic on par with the majority of other states – the logistical challenges of transporting and administering multiple doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to underserved parts of the state remains a challenge, as well as to other states within Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 7.

The letter asks for transportation and distribution assistance through funding given to FEMA.