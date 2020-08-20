Landfill tax in Arkansas ruled illegal and officially disbanded

Ark. — Property owners in six Arkansas counties will no longer pay an $18 tax for the Nabors Baxter Landfill due to the fee being ruled illegal in five of those counties and officially being disbanded.

An attorney for the bank responsible for purchasing bonds to finance the landfill says they will not be appealing the rulings.

Along with the bank, the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District stated back in June that it would not participate in any appeal.

The attorney for the plaintiffs, Matt Bishop, says the next step will be to sort out the collections from 2017 to 2018, then they can begin the process of refunding money to the taxpayers.

“They have defeated the bondholders, whoever they are, so some sophisticated investors, the bondholders,” said Bishop. “They have defeated the receiver. They have defeated the attorney general who, the attorneys won in a couple of counties and lost in one. And what I always told people is, look, each one of us, 18 bucks, not that big a deal, but it’s still nearly 30 million bucks.”

Bishop added that Judge Fox in Little Rock could still order that the collections from 2017 to 2018 be awarded to the bondholders. If that were to happen, Bishop says he would appeal the decision.