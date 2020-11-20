Lamar man treated for head injury in Springfield after attempting to assault a woman sexually

LAMAR, Mo.- Lamar Police responded to a disturbance where a man was attempting to sexually assault a woman.

According to a press release, another man heard the disturbance and went to help the woman, but the suspect assaulted the man and went back to assault the woman.

In an effort to defend herself, Lamar Police say the woman hit the suspect on the head with a kitchen utensil.

Officers chased the suspect but was transported to a hospital there but was later transported to a Springfield hospital to be treated.

Charges are being sent to the prosecutor’s office.