Diving crews found 2 cars near the Niangua Bridge while investigating the 2013 disappearance of Camdenton man (Camden County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.

Dive teams were searching for Donnie Irwin. Irwin is a veteran who has been missing since December 2013 when he drove away from his home in south Camdenton. The case is still open, nearly nine years later.

Dive teams said they discovered anomalies under the water in the Niangua arm of Lake of the Ozarks and they eventually found a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird.

Images courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

The Cavalier was reported stolen in 2005 from a motel in the Sunrise Beach area.

Detectives are working to learn more about the 1958 Thunderbird. They say it was a hardtop model originally painted Winterset White with a black and white vinyl top. The car was originally equipped with a 352 V8 with a 4-barrel carburetor and a 3-speed automatic transmission. It was built in the Wixom, Michigan assembly plant.

Anyone with information about the cars should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.