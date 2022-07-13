OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– While aiding in an investigation, authorities solved the case of a car theft that’d been underwater— for nearly two decades.

A 1997 Plymouth Breeze, reported stolen in December 2003, was discovered on Wednesday at the bottom of the boat ramp of All About Boats in Osage Beach by a team of divers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team.

Authorities were investigating the scene as assistance to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing person investigation. The car discovered in the water was not connected to the investigation.

No other vehicles potentially connected to the investigation could be found on the scene.

At this time all crews have cleared the area.