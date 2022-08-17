SINKHOLE BEACH, Mo.– Emergency responders were called to investigate a peculiar sight in front of a landscaping company’s property— a 24-foot-deep sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located on 606 State Road TT. Emergency responders and MoDOT engineers responded to survey the sinkhole, determining the hole was 18 feet deep at the shallowest point and 24 feet at it’s deepest. A cavern connected to the sinkhole was also discovered, running parallel with State Road TT.

The site of the sinkhole is now set to be excavated and filled with rocks to stabilize the area. MoDOT also will be scanning the area to determine if any further action needs to be taken.

Those traveling along State Road TT through the area are asked to expect delays into the evening.