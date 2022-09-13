Stainless steel statue of a gorilla on a motorcycle at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event.

It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the motorcycle does have monkey bar handlebars.

In fact, that was the inspiration for the sculpture. Mark Dietzel, who is an artist out of New Athens, Illinois, said that he was inspired to make the sculpture when he got ape hanger handlebars for his own motorcycle.

“Got me to thinking: It would be pretty cool to have an ape riding a motorcycle,” Dietzel told Ozarks First.

The sculpture weighs somewhere around 500 pounds and is about 6-foot-4-inches tall. If anyone wants to take the gorilla sculpture home, they can get it for $54,000.

Dietzel, who has been attending Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest for around eight years, said that he’s been bringing his artistic works to the festival for years, but none have been as big as his gorilla. He said the sculpture took over 500 hours to make.

The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest lasts from Sept. 14-18 and will bring motorcycle enthusiasts from all around the United States to the Lake of the Ozarks region. The festival will have over 50 live music and entertainment shows, food vendors, bike builders, and more.

This is the 16th iteration of the event, and organizers expect it to bring more than 125,000 attendees.