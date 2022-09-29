Electric bikes are heavier and faster than traditional bicycles, so you must brake early to avoid accidents.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – A new bicycle skills park has announced its grand opening and fall festival in early October inviting people of all ages to attend.

What is a bike skills park?

Bike skills parks are an environment where children and adults are able to learn fundamental bicycle skills in a safe and fun area. The landscape of the park tends to change in height and surfaces such as dirt, gravel, water, and paved trails.

The Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park Grand Opening and Fall Fest will be held Sunday, October 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 950 Airport Road in Osage Beach.

The event will include demonstration rides of the skills park, bike helmet fittings, raffles, and food.

You may bring your own bike or try out the ones provided in the event. There is also a half-mile of a singletrack trail in the woods for biking and hiking.

Magic Dragon Trails creates multi-surface trail systems of both hard surface greenways and soft surface trails within communities, business districts and wooded areas of Lake of the Ozarks.