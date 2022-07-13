CAMDENTON, Mo.– Camdenton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brian Byrd, 50.

Byrd was last seen on Sunday, July 10, leaving their residence in Sweetwater Drive in Lake Ozark.

Byrd is described as a white male with grey hair, blue eyes, 185 pounds and 6’2″. Byrd was last seen wearing a light blue Cardinal t-shirt, blue jeans and closed-toe black sandals. He left in a black Lexus with a Missouri license reading EB0Z4G.

If anybody has any information on Byrd’s whereabouts they are asked to contact Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.