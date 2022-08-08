MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Kaiser was arrested after deputies investigated reports that an 11-year-old had been receiving sexually explicit images and messages.

Jeffery Andrews, 41, of Kaiser was arrested Sunday morning, Aug. 7, after deputies responded to a call about sexual misconduct in Osage Beach at 1:40 a.m. The mother of the child told deputies Andrews was sending photos of himself to her daughter through Facebook Messenger.

A deputy was given consent for a phone search, he found an “extensive exchange of messages” between Andrews and the child, as well as explicit photos of Andrews sent through the phone application. Andrews admitted to the deputy that he had sent the messages but the photos were not of himself. However, the deputy had evidence that showed the photos were of Andrews.

Andrews has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child and enticement of a child, both of which are felony charges, according to a Miller County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Andrews is being held at the Miller County Jail with a $100,000 bond.