Rory Borden was arrested on Sept. 12 after Camden County Deputies served a warrant and found drugs

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Camden County deputies who were conducting a search warrant on a wanted man ended up finding methamphetamine and making an additional arrest Monday.

Deputies arrested Rory Borden, who had an active warrant for domestic assault and armed criminal action when they served the warrant at a home on Three Seasons Road in Osage Beach. Deputies said during the arrest, they spotted what they suspected to be signs of methamphetamine use.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies said they found meth, drug paraphernalia and another substance that was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime lab to be identified.

Borden is charged with drug possession. Deputies also arrested Christina Schaffer at the scene. She is also facing drug charges.