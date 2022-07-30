LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks.

MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 30, at Lake of the Ozarks..

Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of the Ozarks on Friday afternoon. The boat was driving too fast for the conditions and hit a wake, ejecting Ridens and the other passengers. Ridens was pronounced dead on the scene, while two other passengers are in obtained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is Troop F’s second boating death of July and the second boating death of 2022.