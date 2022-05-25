LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Many people who aren’t from Lake of the Ozarks or who haven’t traveled there, are more aware of the area because of the hit Netflix show “Ozark.”

Even though the show was filmed in Georgia, it draws its influence from Missouri. The show’s creator worked at a resort at Lake of the Ozarks when he was in his 20s. Now that the series is finished, some of the set pieces from the show are now “home” at the real Lake of the Ozarks.







“That show just kind of dumped gasoline on the Lake with everything else and it’s just been cool,” said Mike Swift, owner of Swift & Co. Realty.

When the show wrapped up, Swift, got a call from the show’s production team.

“We are closing down season four, and we have some of the set pieces. Bill Dubuque wrote the show, and with Ozark we kind of wanted the pieces to go where it should go”

One of those is the sign from the fictional Blue Cat Lodge – based on the real-life Alhonna resort. It’s where Dubuque once worked.

Realtors at Swift & Co. were working to sell Alhonna and agreed to buy the sign and sell it to the resort’s owners.

“So I remember I called the owners, they flipped out. It’s like at the resort now, big photo op,” said Swift.

“The day we put the sign up, we had two guys that flew in from London. They landed in Austin, Texas, and drove up. As their tour of America, this was something they wanted to see.”

The new owner of Alhonna, Aaron Mcardle, just took over the property a month ago.

“The family that we bought from had already acquired the sign so we knew it was going to be part of it. It was a big part of the decision for us to move forward, knowing that we had the tailwind of the Netflix Ozark to play off of,” said Mcardle.

The new owners of Alhonna plan to lean into the show’s popularity. Plans are to transition the restaurant on the property to the Blue Cat Lounge and display the sign out front.

There’s another set piece that Swift & Co. acquired to give to Alanna, but they aren’t exactly sure what to do with it.

“It’s the ‘Lickity Splitz’ strip club sign. I was like ‘We’ll take that too,'” said Swift. “We gifted it to him as a closing gift, so I don’t know what he’s going to do with it.”

“Given this is a family resort, I don’t know what I’m gonna do with it,” said Mcardle. “I think it’s going to end up in storage for a little while.”