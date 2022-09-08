CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed when her vehicle rolled over several times after a collision in Camden County Wednesday evening.

Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, was killed in the crash. The two other occupants in her 2022 Toyota Highlander — Phillip M. Dust, 33, and a 4-year-old girl — were sent to hospitals with serious injuries. They were all wearing safety devices.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Dust’s Highlander was making a left-hand turn onto U.S. Highway 54 from Wagon Trail Road and failed to yield to a 2010 Toyota Tundra driven by Chad E. Lange, 48, of Camdenton. The Tundra struck the side of the Highlander, pushing it off the road. The Highlander overturned multiple times. Dust was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Lange was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.