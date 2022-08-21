CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas Makown, 58, of Byrnes Mill, Missouri died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday night with three other passengers being injured.

The MSHP said that the fatality and injury occurred when a sports boat crashed into a rock bluff heading westbound at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. Makown was pronounced dead early on Sunday morning while the other three passengers were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.