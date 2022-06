CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – The Daybreak team was live at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Camden County on Wednesday morning.

Throughout the whole month of May, the KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov took their show on the road to different counties every Wednesday.

The team went to Christian, Carroll, Pulaski, and Camden County sharing stories about each location.

Watch the video at the top to see a behind-the-scenes look at the Camden County show.