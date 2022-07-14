CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities said human remains located in Montreal, Missouri likely belong to a man first reported missing from Camden County last week.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with Jefferson City Police and Missouri State Park Rangers located human remains in an area of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point. Those remains are believed to be Tanner Elmore, who was 36.

Elmore was first reported missing on July 6. He had last been seen leaving a Walmart on June 7, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office initially asked the public to assist in identifying a man who Elmore was seen with, but after identifying and locating the man, the Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Elmore’s disappearance was still open.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office said a positive identification is impossible without further investigation due to the advanced decomposition of the remains.

The Sheriff’s Office said that while next of kin has been notified, the investigation into his disappearance is still ongoing.

“CCSO will continue investigating other leads in Elmore’s disappearance pending the results of an autopsy and DNA comparison with known family members,” Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.