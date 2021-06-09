Lake of the Ozarks hopes to set a new world record on the water

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks has some big plans this summer.

Organizers hope to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest boat parade. The current record is 1180 boats.

Boaters are required to register before the parade begins on June 12, 2021, and pay a $50 entry fee. Additional information will be sent to each participant before Saturday morning. Each entry will receive a flag to hang on your boat and one event shirt.

After the parade, an adjudicator will perform a final court and announce the exact number of boats that were involved in the parade.

Organizers said money from the event will be used to support Missouri’s largest fireworks display. It will be help on August 10 to celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial.