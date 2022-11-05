LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday.

Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

“We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural areas of Laclede County, we believe Moore and others, with him, have been involved in the burglaries and thefts,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “This arrest was the result of hard work by both the Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department over the last several weeks.”

Moore was arrested Friday, November 4, at a laundry mat in Lebanon. After the arrest, law enforcement officers were led to a motel room in Conway where the stolen items from at least three area burglaries were located. Moore’s car was captured on video which was given to the police.

“Without going into a lot of detail, this was another instance of good ole fashion investigative police work, enhanced by today’s technology,” the Sheriff added.

Because of the recent thefts, Millsap reminded citizens to lock doors when they are not home and record serial numbers or add a personal identification markers their property.