SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense.

Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on Sept. 2. Records show police and Bass Pro security were both alerted to a seemingly intoxicated man in a white truck doing burnouts armed with a gun.

Police have since identified him as 37-year-old Joshua Michael. KOLR10 Investigates chose to pause the video before Jordan shoots Michael seven times. The prosecutor’s ruling acknowledges the incident is hard to see from the angle of Jordan’s body camera. The police cruiser spotlight blocks a clear view of Michael.

Bass Pro surveillance video from a different angle shows Michael pointing the shotgun at police. KOLR10 investigates and compared the time codes on both camera angles. The SPD officer fires his gun at the same time Michael shoulders it and points it toward the police cruiser.

Michael was transported to the hospital where he died.

Springfield police say investigation reports on the deadly incident are still confidential. KOLR 10 investigates is working to get those records too once they’re available.

