KCI Airport closes airfield due to slick conditions after Delta plane slides off taxiway

Regional News

by: Stephanie Garflage, WDAF

Posted: / Updated:
Delta_1470648635272.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— Kansas City International Airport shut down their airfield Friday morning due to slick conditions.

Around 6:25 a.m. a Delta Air Lines A319 jet was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off of the pavement.

Joe McBride, a spokesperson for the airport, added that no one was injured in the incident.

The airport is providing buses for the passengers on the jet involved in the slide off.

McBride said airport crews are working to apply deicer.

The FAA reports that the airport is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories