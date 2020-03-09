KCFD investigating what sparked deadly fire in Old Northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– From the busted-out windows to the smoke and soot residue, you could see some of the damage from Saturday night’s fire at a vacant home in Kansas City’s Northeast Neighborhood.

“There were flames coming out of the basement windows on the east side of the house. Like big flames shooting out, like almost like right at that house next door. I mean within minutes, you could see it in the bedroom windows. Like bright fire in the bedroom windows upstairs,” Northeast resident Danielle Jones said.

KCFD officials say the fire at E. 6th Street and Gladstone Avenue started in the home’s basement and spread to the upper floors.

They say firefighters found a body on the second level while putting out the flames. This fire fatality isn’t surprising for neighbors.

“Actually, we were really worried about it this winter because we know that happens a lot of times when squatters are in abandoned buildings,” Jones added.

According to a Jackson County property report, someone does own the home, but Jones says the owner hasn’t lived here in a while. The vacancy has attracted countless squatters and lots of crime.

“Constant squatters coming in and out of the brick house. A guy trying to give drug paraphernalia to kids on the street, to me. Just consistent property crime. People getting broken into and their cars and stuff,” Jones said.

Now Jones says she and her neighbors are hoping the city will either sell the house or demolish it. But they don’t want a vacant house to sit on the lot anymore.

“Before it was just a house. Now it’s a house with fire damage and probably structural damage. It’s really dangerous and it’s very bad for our community,” Jones said.

Officials say they’re still investigating how the fire started.