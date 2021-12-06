WATCH: Fire breaks out in Arrowhead parking lot, no one injured

A strong cold front has swung through the region and it brought stronger to severe thunderstorms to parts of the viewing area last night into early this morning. The moisture is starting to clear the Ozarks and with that, drier and cooler air is filtering in. High pressure takes over behind the boundary and we'll see a lot more sunshine as it builds in. Northerly winds will be brisk at times today making for bitter wind chills as highs will only get into 40s for many of us. Some spots could get stuck in the 30s. Overnight, clouds start to move back in but we'll still be cold for this time of year. Lows look to bottom out in the teens and 20s so make sure you bundle up as you're headed out to the bus stop tomorrow morning. A disturbance will slide through the region Tuesday which brings mainly cloudy conditions and possibly a stray sprinkle or flurry. It's still going to be crisp with highs once again in the lower 40s in the metro. Southerly flow kicks back in as we head through the remainder of the week and that make for a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Temperatures are back into the 50s under lots of sun Wednesday with even milder conditions in store late week. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday under fair skies. Our next cold front moves in late Friday and this one brings the shot for some showers. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains with our rain chances not looking too high at the moment. It's something we'll be tracking closely. If the cold air can reach the Ozarks quick enough, we could see a few wet snowflakes mixing in. Saturday is looking much chillier but I do think we'll have the sunshine returning later in the day with a few showers still possible early. We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the mid-50s Sunday.

Have a great day!