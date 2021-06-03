Suspect stole truck used to steal Kansas City man’s beloved motorcycle; stole trailer days later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed that the man who stole the beloved motorcycle in West Plaza on Monday, also stole the truck used in the theft and a trailer days after.

New images from KCPD show the suspect, the stolen truck and a stolen trailer.

The bike was taken on Monday from a West Plaza neighborhood near West 47th and Wyoming Street.

“It was just parked right here,” Dane Plummer said. “They even had traffic backed-up because they were pulled in with the trailer and the steering (on the bike) was locked. So it was difficult for them to just roll it in and they put it into the trailer and took off.”

Police say the trailer was stolen from the 18th and Vine district on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The vehicle was stolen from Independence, Missouri.

Anyone with information on the thefts or recognizes the suspect or vehicle involved is asked to call the Center Zone Property Crimes Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.