EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Police say Timothy Haslett Jr. has been charged by Clay County prosecutors with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and second-degree assault.

Friday morning Excelsior Springs police received a report about a woman going door-to-door screaming for help.

The original call was that she had a rope around her neck, according to police.

Officers found the woman at a home near Old Orchard Street and Don Shelton Boulevard where she was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Excelsior Springs Police Department with the investigation.

The woman told officers she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The woman said she was able to escape, but she may not have been the only woman there.

Haslett has been booked into the Clay County jail.

