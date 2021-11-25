Season of celebration: Newly freed Kevin Strickland to light Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new reason to celebrate in Kansas City Friday evening.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday that Kevin Strickland will join him to turn on the lights for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Crown Center.

“God bless him. Please join us to show our love for him,” Lucas shared on Twitter.

Strickland was freed from prison Tuesday. Now 62, he always maintained he was home watching television on the night of April 25, 1978, when the shootings occurred, and has always denied that he was involved in the killings. A judge ruled that after decades behind bars, Strickland should be freed.

Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu was originally scheduled to flip the switch, but backed out Wednesday due to a scheduling conflict.

The lighting at Crown Center takes place Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.