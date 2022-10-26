KEARNEY, Mo. — At least one person is dead, and multiple others were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed near Kearney in Clay County Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck around 1:45 p.m. when the collapse happened.

Emergency crews had to reinforce the bridge before they could rescue the trapped contractors.

The sheriff’s department said it took crews more than an hour to reach the worker who died in the collapse.

