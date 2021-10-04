Nurse charged with tampering with fentanyl at Kansas hospitals

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Missouri nurse has been indicted for two counts of tampering with fentanyl at two Johnson County, Kansas, hospitals by a federal grand jury.

Faith Naccarato, 41, used her fingerprints to remove vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Meriam between January 2020 and April 2020.

According to court documents, she is accused of replacing the fentanyl with a different liquid substance and placing the vials back in the cabinets.

Along with tampering, Naccarato faces two counts of fentanyl possession by deception and subterfuge.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.