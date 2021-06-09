Mowers find Chiefs memorabilia while working along Lee’s Summit highway

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to find the Kansas City Chiefs fan who unknowingly lost a box of team memorabilia.
A crew mowing along I-470 in Lee’s Summit Wednesday morning came across a box on the side of the highway. A framed, autographed jersey of Hall of Fame Quarterback Len Dawson and a picture of Tony Gonzalez were inside.
The box was picked up and taken to a nearby MoDOT office.
MoDOT said there was an address on the box. They hope to use it to track down the owner of the memorabilia.