KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a St. Joseph, Missouri police officer and his wife Wednesday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Michael and Sarah Hardin served as senior officers of the FOP Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 for several years prior to the indictment.

The lodge has approximately 300 members from law enforcement agencies in nine counties across northwest Missouri.

Michael, 46, was the president of the lodge. Sarah, 42, served as treasurer. She worked as a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department at the time.

According to the indictment, the Hardins used debit cards linked to the lodge’s bank accounts to make $99,000 in personal purchases over a four-year period, from December 2015 to December 2019. The couple allegedly did not report their spending habits to the lodge, nor did they seek approval to use lodge funds for their purchases.

Sarah Hardin was charged with four counts of wire fraud. Michael Hardin was charged with three counts of wire fraud.