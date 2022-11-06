KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City artist took his talents to the snack cupboard and used America’s favorite cookie to pay homage to Kansas City’s favorite football duo.

Gabe Uvario has been a tattoo artist in Kansas City since 2017 and currently works out of Buena Vida Studio on Broadway Boulevard.

During the Kansas City Chiefs bye week, Uvario posted a different kind of art piece to his social media featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, one using Oreos.

“I was wanting to do a different medium versus my normal pencil and paintbrush style,” Uvario said. “I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and I just thought why not use Oreos? I was also inspired by the artist Rob The Original.”

It took him over 240 cookies and about 50 hours to complete the masterpiece that now has thousands of views on Instagram.

Patrick Mahoms and Travis Kelce portrait made with Oreos (Courtesy of Gabe Uvario)

Patrick Mahoms portrait made with Oreos (Courtesy of Gabe Uvario)

Travis Kelce portrait made with Oreos (Courtesy of Gabe Uvario)

Though Uvario hasn’t heard from Mahomes, Kelce or the Chiefs, his followers have been showering him with love and support.

Using non-traditional items to make art is not new to Uvario. In sixth grade, he used different seeds to make a Mexico soccer jersey.