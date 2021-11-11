Kansas City Royals morn loss of Hall of Fame scout Art Stewart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the death of Art Stewart at the age of 94.

Stewart recently completed his 52nd season with the Royals and was the longest-tenured associate in the Royals organization.

“Art was truly an extraordinary human being, whom we all loved and admired for many reasons,” Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations, said. “His unmatched love and appreciation for the game of baseball, recollection of players and events, combined with his special ability to tell stories will be forever cherished by all.”

According to the Royals, Stewart held the position of Sr. Advisor to the General Manager since 2002, and Sr. Special Assistant to the General Manager from 1997-2001, after previously serving as the Director of Scouting from 1984-96. He was inducted as the 23rd member of the Royals Hall of Fame in 2008, and the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame that same year. Stewart is also a member of Missouri Hall of Fame.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Rosemary, daughter, Dawn Mansfield, along with husband, Brian, and children, David and Mark as they mourn the passing of this very special man who meant so much to them and to our Royals family,” Moore said.

Before joining the Royals front office, he spent 16 years covering the Midwest as a Royals scout. He began his career in professional baseball in 1953 as a territorial scout for the New York Yankees and was the Midwest Scouting Supervisor from 1958-69.

Stewart drafted more than 70 players who have reached the big leagues, including Bo Jackson, Royals Hall of Famers Kevin Appier and Mike Sweeney, as well as Brian McRae, Johnny Damon, Joe Randa and Carlos Beltrán.

Funeral and memorial events have not been made public at this time.