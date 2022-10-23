KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after a stolen Kansas City Chiefs van was recovered, the Kansas City Police Department recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.

Riley Halley’s “Arrowhead Express” was stolen Sunday morning before the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills.

Halley had started it to warm it up and someone took it from before they could leave for the game from the hotel they were staying at.

It was found on Monday at a tow lot, but it was trashed and all the memorabilia, including autographed jerseys, were gone.

On Friday, police said they found the valuables and are on their way back to Halley.

KCPD said tips sent to KC Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline helped lead them to the recovery.

“We call that a special teams recovery,” KCPD said.