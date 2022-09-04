KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was involved in two separate shootings on the same day was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for illegally possessing firearms.

Deion D. Alford, 22, was sentenced to six years and ten months in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

Alford pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms on March 7, 2022. Alford admitted he had a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun and a Glock .40-caliber handgun on February 3, 2021, on which he was involved in the shooting that injured one victim.

Court documents say, Kansas City Police responded to a shooting call in the area of East 40th Street and South Benton Avenue on January 28, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who was in the driver’s seat of a white pickup and had been shot in his left leg. A nearby home was also struck by gunfire. Officers recovered six nine-millimeter shell casings near the scene.

Detectives identified Alford as a suspect in the shooting. The owner of a red SUV that Alford exited during the shooting told detectives that Alford had been driving the SUV at the time of the shooting.

The owner of the SUV also told police that Alford said the victim shot him the previous year. A shell casing recovered from the SUV matched the shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Later that day, police responded to a shooting call in the area of East 31 street and Benton Boulevard.

Officers located the same SUV from the earlier shooting with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and were abandoned in the middle of a nearby street.

Witnesses told officers they saw two people flee the vehicle on foot. Later, officers found one of the suspects and recovered the Glock handgun nearby.

The handgun later matched with the shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting as well as a 9 mm shell casing that was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

One of the witnesses that investigators interviewed, admitted that she let Alford borrow the SUV before the second shooting.

Alford was arrested a week later at his grandmother’s house. When officers searched the home they found a backpack with several handguns inside.

Alford has two prior felony convictions in 2018 in Iowa and in 2018 in Jackson County, Missouri.