Kansas City doctor debunks common claims about kids, COVID-19 and masking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, a Northland parent group announced a lawsuit against several school districts as well as Kansas City and North Kansas City over mask mandates.

The Northland Parent Association hopes to gain freedom of choice in masking students in school.

In their lawsuit, the group lays out several medical claims with information from professionals and research to back their decision not to wear masks.

Working for you, FOX4 fact-checked some of the major claims in the lawsuit.

One of the facts in the lawsuit states COVID is not easily spread among children, but Dr. Angie Myers with Children’s Mercy Hospital said that’s only true if masks are worn in class.

“COVID isn’t spread when people are masked. That’s well known. There’s been lots of studies,” she said.

Low hospitalization and death rates for children with COVID is another claim mentioned in the lawsuit. Myers said that’s also true. But it comes down to one thing: the importance of one child’s life over another’s.

“Any death is too much, and we have more deaths in children from COVID than we have from influenza than we generally see in the past season,” Myers said.

The lawsuit also states that masks are harmful to kids. Myers said that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“There’s no data to support that kids do not have Co2 retention, just like health care workers don’t have retention from wearing a mask all day,” she said. “We can do it safely. It doesn’t harm kids development and prevents spread of infection.”

Doctors said, in summary, wearing a mask is simply for the greater good.

Myers said mask wearing also prevents the spread of other viruses, like RSV and influenza.