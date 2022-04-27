WASHINGTON – A Blue Springs, Missouri man and member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for obstructing law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, pleaded guilty to civil disorder.

Colon was a member of the Proud Boys, which describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists.” Beginning in or around December 2020, he and other Proud Boys members, and others, began discussing plans to travel to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

He and others drove from Kansas City to the D.C. area.

Colon brought a handgun with him on the trip but did not bring it into Washington. On Jan. 5, he and two others went to a hardware store to purchase items to use on Jan. 6. Colon purchased and modified an axe handle to be used as both a walking stick and a weapon.

On Jan. 6, Colon and others met with a large group of Proud Boys at the Washington Monument. They then marched to the Capitol, making their way to the west side of the grounds.

At the time, Colon was carrying a pocketknife and wearing a backpack, tactical vest, tactical gloves, boots, and a helmet adorned with orange tape.

Colon and others proceeded past the police barricades and onto the Capitol’s West Plaza. He climbed a wall to gain access to a higher level of the Capitol’s exterior and unlawfully entered the building.

While inside the Capitol, Colon obstructed police officers who were attempting to lower retractable doors to stop rioters from proceeding further into a portion of the building. Colon used his hands to stop one door and placed a chair in its path.

Colon was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021, in Kansas City.

He faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.