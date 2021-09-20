Funeral, visitation arrangements announced for Independence officer killed in line of duty

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department announced funeral plans for Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Visitation will be held at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral service will also be held at Community of Christ Auditorium. The service will take place Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow the funeral at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence.

Visitation and the funeral are open to the public. The police department is also planning a procession route so the public can line the streets to honor Madrid-Evans. That information will be released at a future time.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was killed on September 15 after being shot by a suspect and critically injured during a call for service. Sergeant Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood.

The investigation into the shooting is underway.