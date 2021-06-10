Former Park Hill football coach pleads not guilty to latest statutory rape charge

LIBERTY, Mo. — A former Park Hill head football coach pleaded not guilty Thursday to the latest sexual assault charge filed against him.

44-year-old Joshua Hood appeared before a Clay County judge, accused of having sex with a girl who was under the age of 17.

According to the indictment from a Clay County grand jury, this incident happened 11 years ago, when Hood worked as a teacher and coach in the North Kansas City school district.

Hood declined to speak to reporters following his court appearance.

He was indicted on the latest charge after pleading guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape and one count of child molestation in a separate Jackson County case.

Hood received a suspended prison sentence, was placed on probation and had to surrender his teaching license on those other charges.

Hood now faces between two and seven years behind bars if convicted of statutory rape in Clay County.

He’s out on bond and is scheduled to be back in court on July 22.