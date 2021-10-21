FIFA committee in Missouri to tour Kansas City as a 2026 World Cup host city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The time has come for Kansas City to show the international governing body of soccer why the 2026 World Cup should be hosted right here.

The FIFA World Cup selection committee is starting their second leg of city tours that include 17 cities in the United States vying for 11 spots.

Kansas City has grown to fame as the Soccer Capital of America following the rise in popularity of the sport and the rise of Sporting Kansas City as an MLS powerhouse.

We've got a few World Cup veterans who'd love to see it come to Kansas City 🏟



Wanna win a poster signed by Zus, Alan or Rog?! 😏



You've gotta follow @KC2026WorldCup, tag a friend, and tell us your favorite World Cup memory! Go 👇 pic.twitter.com/VLIbW5YqPZ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) October 20, 2021

During each visit, the FIFA delegation will meet with local stakeholders and discuss key topics such as venue management, infrastructure and sustainability as well as commercial, legal and legacy matters. The visits will also comprise inspections of essential infrastructure, such as stadiums, training facilities and potential FIFA Fan Festival™ venues. FIFA.com

Kansas City has hosted several national and international soccer events throughout the years including hosting the United States men’s national team during the 2021 Gold Cup group stage.

Two states. One region. United to bring the World Cup to the heart of America. #KC2026



Thank you Senators @JerryMoran and @RoyBlunt for your testimony in Washington, D.C. today!



Full remarks ➡️ https://t.co/ohb8sSbcdA pic.twitter.com/jI6s2TsSGy — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) October 20, 2021

The delegation will attend Thursday night’s United States women’s national team match against Korea Republic to be played at Children’s Mercy Park.

“I think Kansas City is a huge soccer city,” USWNT forward Alex Morgan said. “Just outside of my window it says bring the World Cup to Kansas City and it’s the biggest poster that you can see in Kansas City,” Morgan said. “If that doesn’t say bring the world cup here, I don’t know what does.”

"I think Kansas City is a huge soccer city."@USWNT star @alexmorgan13 talks #SportingKC sellouts, @KCWoSo ambitions and the #KC2026 wallscape ahead of #USAvKOR in KC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QTBWhsAegF — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) October 20, 2021

Morgan spent time in Kansas City when her husband, Servando Carrasco, spent time playing for Sporting KC in 2015.

USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn spent five years playing for FC Kansas City winning two NWSL championships.

“It’s definitely a soccer city,” Sauerbrunn said. “I think it would be a great moment for the city itself to be able to host a world cup game. I’m sure it would be done spectacularly and I think the response and the attendance and the welcoming the city would provide for a game like that would be monumental.”

"It would be a great moment for the city to be able to host a World Cup. I'm sure it would be done spectacularly…Bring all the games to Kansas City."



Your @USWNT captain @BeckySauerbrunn, ladies and gentlemen! 💯 #KC2026 pic.twitter.com/X3W1qN1TAv — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) October 21, 2021

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the US, Mexico and Canada, the first time it will be hosted across three different countries.