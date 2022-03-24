KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Sports Commission announced the dates for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The event, presented by Bud Light, will take place April 27-29, 2023. A number of venues will be involved in hosting the Draft and events surrounding it.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,”

Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said.

The Draft will attract thousands of fans from across the country, as well as millions of viewers on TV.

The Sports Commission said the event will take place around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Fans can expect to experience the NFL’s interactive football theme park. The attraction allows fans to test their football skills, check out interactive exhibits, and attend autograph sessions. It’s also where fans will find the Lombardi Trophy.

This is the first time Kansas City will host the NFL Draft. The city’s goal is to also have the new KCI Terminal open in time for the event.