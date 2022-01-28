KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill’s pompom touchdown celebration cost him nearly $13,000 in an NFL fine, but his foundation has decided to turn it into something positive.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is determined to raise more than that to support Kansas City’s homeless.

By now, most Chiefs fans have seen the “Cheetah’s” infamous pompom dance after he scored a 31-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card game.

Even though referees didn’t throw a flag, Hill was later fined $12,875.

“It all started with the pompom dance, so maybe I need to celebrate like that again,” Hill said Friday.

The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation decided to ask fans to match the fine for a good cause.

“Let’s see if we can get the community involved,” he said. “Let’s see if we can get people to donate and give to the homeless.”

It’s a cause near and dear to him.

“Once upon a time, I was homeless. I went through it. I can only imagine being in a place like this and a cold environment, it sucks,” he said.

Thanks to all the donations from Chiefs Kingdom, Hill’s foundation easily raised the money to match his fine.

Now the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation is partnering with Taking It to the Streets, a Kansas City nonprofit, to create a little hope in a bag. They’re creating hygiene kits loaded with supplies to battle the cold and survive.

10 for Tyreek: Taking it to the Streets

In honor of Hill’s jersey number, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation is asking fans to donate $10. All the proceeds will go to Taking It to the Streets to help the unhoused here in Kansas City.

“We had done something with Tyreek in the past, and his team reached out to us, and they said, ‘Hey what can we do?'” said Scott Lamaster, founder of Taking It to the Streets.

The two groups also partnered with Kansas City police and fire departments to deliver the kits. On Friday, Hill was “taking it to the streets,” too, handing out the packs to those in need.

“Our Chiefs players are amazing,” said Officer Teurika Humphrey, with KCPD’s Crisis Intervention Team. “They are out here in the community, making a difference in the community.”

“The face that he is going to come out and support the community on the eve of the big game is phenomenal,” Officer JD Pettey with KCPD said.

And it’s just the kind of positive energy Hill said he needed before Sunday’s big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I could feel their energy inside, just feeling good, smiling and all that,” Hill said.