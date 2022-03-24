KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after parting ways with Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a new wide receiver, reports say.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal. The contract includes $18 million in the first two years, NFL Network reports, with incentives to reach a maximum of $36 million.

The free-agent receiver was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his four seasons with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling played 59 games, catching 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling will now join new Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster, along with Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, and others in the wide receiving core.

The position was a priority for the Chiefs this offseason, especially after losing Hill this week. Kansas City needed a high-profile target for Mahomes and someone to take pressure off Kelce.

The Chiefs lost Bryon Pringle to free agency. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears last week. Demarcus Robinson went to the Las Vegas Raiders this week as well.

Signing another strong wide receiver was a priority for the Chiefs as other AFC West foes bolstered their rosters.

The Raiders also acquired All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Packers earlier this month in exchange for the No. 22 overall pick in the draft. Adams agreed to a new five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders.

The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The Los Angeles Chargers have snagged linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency, as well.

The Chiefs have now filled their two most pressing needs of free agency, adding two big-play wide receivers along with a safety to replace Tyrann Mathieu. The latter became official last week when the Chiefs signed ex-Texans safety Justin Reid to a $31.5 million, three-year contract.